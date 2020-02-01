Patrick Corbin Accepts Warren Spahn Award in OKC

Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin was officially presented the Warren Spahn Award on Friday night in Oklahoma City.
The award goes to Major League Baseball's top left-handed pitcher and is named for the former Oklahoma resident, who is baseball's all-time leader in wins by a left-handed pitcher.
Corbin was 14-7 this season for the Nationals, with a 3.25 earned run average and 238 strikeouts.
He was also the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series to give the Nats their first ever World Series championship.