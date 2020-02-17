PC West’s Rondel Walker Excels On Court, In Classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Putnam City West high school senior Rondel Walker's a straight A student, and a standout basketball player.

His success in the classroom, and on the court's led to him signing with Oklahoma State University to play basketball next year.

Walker takes concurrent classes in the morning that allow him to spend extra time in the gym, and the extra work in both fields has paid off with the scholarship to OSU.

Rondel already has a relationship with his future college coach, Mike Boynton, who Walker says, "Is like a big brother."

Walker played AAU ball with future teammate, and the country's number one overall senior basketball recruit, Cade Cunningham.

Rondel says, he and Cunningham have big plans for the Pokes next season.

