Pelicans 3-Quarter Court Shot at Buzzer Beats Thunder

New Orleans guard Devonte Graham hit a 61-foot shot at the buzzer to lead the Pelicans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at the Paycom Center.

The shot is the longest buzzer-beater to win a game in the NBA in the last 25 years.

Graham’s shot came just moments after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a three-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to tie the game at 110.

SGA had 33 points to lead the Thunder, who had four players score in double figures.

Both Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams had 17 points, with Williams making five 3-pointers, while Mike Muscala added 16 points.

The Thunder led 51-45 at halftime, but the Pelicans went on a 15-0 run spanning the two halves to take the lead, and the game eventually had 14 ties and 15 lead changes.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 34 points, while Graham had 15.

The Thunder lose their third in a row and fall to 8-19 on the season.

OKC wraps up their four-game homestand by facing the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night at 7:00 pm.