Pelicans Pull Away Late to Blow Out Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder 28-7 in the fourth quarter to take control and beat OKC 113-80 in the Thunder’s 13th annual New Year’s Eve game on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

It was a tight game until late in the first half when the Pelicans went on a 12-5 run to end the first half and led 58-47 at halftime.

New Orleans led by 12 after three quarters, then dominated the fourth to make it a blowout in the final period.

The Thunder had just two players in double figures, with Al Horford leading the way with 17 points, while Mike Muscala had 10 points.

OKC shot just 38 percent from the field overall, while hitting 15 three-pointers.

48 of their 80 field goal attempts were from three-point range, with a team record 29 attempts in the first half.

The Thunder were just 5-for-15 from the free throw line.

OKC was also outplayed on the boards, getting outrebounded 58-40.

New Orleans forced 19 Thunder turnovers, and had seven players in double figures, including all five starters, led by 20 points from Brandon Ingram.

Former Thunder center Steven Adams played his first game against the Thunder and had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder fell to 1-3 on the season and have lost three in a row.

The Thunder are 10-3 all-time in New Year’s Eve games at home.

OKC opens the new year with a five-game road trip, starting Saturday night at 6:00 pm at Orlando.