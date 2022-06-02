Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell struck out 14 and Karli Petty gave the Cowgirls the lead with a 3-run home run in the sixth inning to lead OSU’s softball team to a 4-2 win over Arizona on Thursday. in the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

OSU broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Sydney Pennington singled to score Miranda Elish, who had doubled earlier in the inning.

Arizona answered in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run home run by Sharlize Palacios to take a 2-1 lead.

The Cowgirls response came in the sixth inning with Petty hitting a three-run home run to center field and it was 4-2 OSU.

Maxwell struck out 14 and gave up five hits.

The Cowgirls will get Friday off and will play Florida in the winners’ bracket on Saturday at 6:00 pm.