The Oklahoma City Thunder were outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter and lost to Memphis 123-102 on Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Thunder were in a competitive game through three quarters, but the Grizzlies used a 9-2 run to begin taking control midway through the third quarter and led 94-87 after three.

Ja Morant led Memphis with a triple-double, scoring 26 points and adding 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Thunder shot just 37 percent from the field, to the Grizzlies’ 51 percent.

Both teams were 14-for-38 from three-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched Morant with 26 points, and was 17-for-19 at the free throw line.

Tre Mann had 12 points off the bench and Eugene Omuruyi 11.

Aleksej Pokusevski and Josh Giddey both had 10 points, with Giddey adding 10 rebounds.

Former Thunder center Steven Adams had 8 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field for Memphis.

The Thunder’s three-game winning streak comes to an end.

OKC falls to 11-14 on the season, and continues their five-game road trip at Cleveland Saturday at 6:30 pm.

By Brian Brinkley