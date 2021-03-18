Popular former Oklahoma State University football coach dies at age 74

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Bill Young, a former Oklahoma State University football coach who was part of a Big 12 championship victory, has died at age 74.

The Oklahoma State University Football Team’s official Twitter account confirmed Young’s death, quoting current Head Coach Mike Gundy as saying, “Bill Young was a first-class person, a first-class coach and he made the world a better place.”

"Bill Young was a first-class person, a first-class coach and he made the world a better place." – @CoachGundy



Today we mourn the loss of a great #okstate player, coach and man, Bill Young.



📰https://t.co/aVFEg8ubIp pic.twitter.com/8wS4EeUdRQ — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) March 18, 2021

Young graduated from OSU in 1968. He was a starter for the football team, according to an OKState.com article.

He became the team’s junior varsity offensive coach and defensive line coach after graduating from the university.

In addition to working as OSU’s defensive coordinator during his 50-year coaching career, he was also a defensive coordinator at several other universities.

Go to OKState.com for the full article.