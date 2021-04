Porter Moser was officially introduced as the new OU men’s basketball coach on Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Moser said the fit with Oklahoma, their nationally recognized athletics department, and the potential to win at the highest level were some of the reasons why he was drawn to the job.

Moser comes to OU after 10 seasons as the head coach at Loyola-Chicago, where he led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this season.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)