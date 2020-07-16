Preseason All-Big 12 Honors for Sooners and Cowboys

A total of ten players from teams in the state of Oklahoma were honored in the Big 12 Conference’s preseason all-conference team and individual awards.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler is the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
The Sooners five players make the preseason All-Big 12 team, while four Cowboys are on the squad.
The preseason picks were chosen by media representatives that cover the league.
Here is the complete list of the preseason Big 12 honors:
|OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, Jr.,
Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
|DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.
|NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:
|Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.
|2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
|OFFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|QB
|Sam Ehlinger 3
|Texas
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|RB
|Pooka Williams Jr. 1
|Kansas
|Jr.
|New Orleans, La.
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard 1^
|Oklahoma State
|Jr.
|Sherwood Park, Alberta
|FB
|Nick Lenners 1
|Kansas State
|Jr.
|Lincoln, Neb.
|WR
|Andrew Parchment 3
|Kansas
|Sr.
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|WR
|Charleston Rambo
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|WR
|Tylan Wallace 2^
|Oklahoma State
|Sr.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|TE
|Charlie Kolar 1
|Iowa State
|Jr.
|Norman, Okla.
|OL
|Creed Humphrey 1^
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Shawnee, Okla.
|OL
|Adrian Ealy 2
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Gonzales, La.
|OL
|Teven Jenkins 3
|Oklahoma State
|Sr.
|Topeka, Kan.
|OL
|Samuel Cosmi 2^
|Texas
|Jr.
|Humble, Texas
|OL
|Jack Anderson
|Texas Tech
|Jr.
|Frisco, Texas
|PK
|Gabe Brkic 2
|Oklahoma
|So.
|Chardon, Ohio
|KR/PR
|Joshua Youngblood 1
|Kansas State
|So.
|Tampa, Fla.
|DEFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|DL
|JaQuan Bailey
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|DL
|Wyatt Hubert 1
|Kansas State
|Jr.
|Topeka, Kan.
|DL
|Ronnie Perkins 2
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|DL
|Eli Howard 2
|Texas Tech
|Sr.
|San Angelo, Texas
|DL
|Darius Stills
|West Virginia
|Sr.
|Fairmont, W.Va.
|LB
|Terrel Bernard 2
|Baylor
|Jr.
|La Porte, Texas
|LB
|Garret Wallow
|TCU
|Sr.
|New Orleans, La.
|LB
|Joseph Ossai 3
|Texas
|Jr.
|Conroe, Texas
|DB
|Greg Eisworth 1
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|DB
|Kolby Harvell-Peel 1
|Oklahoma State
|Jr.
|College Station, Texas
|DB
|Trevon Moehrig 1
|TCU
|Jr.
|Spring Branch, Texas
|DB
|DShawn Jamison
|Texas
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|DB
|Caden Sterns
|Texas
|Jr.
|Cibolo, Texas
|P
|Austin McNamara 1
|Texas Tech
|So.
|Gilbert, Ariz.
1 – First Team selection in 2019.
2 – Second Team selection in 2019.
3 – Honorable Mention in 2019
^ – Unanimous Preseason Team selection
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.