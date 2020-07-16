Preseason All-Big 12 Honors for Sooners and Cowboys

A total of ten players from teams in the state of Oklahoma were honored in the Big 12 Conference’s preseason all-conference team and individual awards.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler is the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

The Sooners five players make the preseason All-Big 12 team, while four Cowboys are on the squad.

The preseason picks were chosen by media representatives that cover the league.

Here is the complete list of the preseason Big 12 honors:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, Jr.,

Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va. NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.

2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team OFFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown QB Sam Ehlinger 3 Texas Sr. Austin, Texas RB Pooka Williams Jr. 1 Kansas Jr. New Orleans, La. RB Chuba Hubbard 1^ Oklahoma State Jr. Sherwood Park, Alberta FB Nick Lenners 1 Kansas State Jr. Lincoln, Neb. WR Andrew Parchment 3 Kansas Sr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. WR Charleston Rambo Oklahoma Jr. Cedar Hill, Texas WR Tylan Wallace 2^ Oklahoma State Sr. Fort Worth, Texas TE Charlie Kolar 1 Iowa State Jr. Norman, Okla. OL Creed Humphrey 1^ Oklahoma Jr. Shawnee, Okla. OL Adrian Ealy 2 Oklahoma Jr. Gonzales, La. OL Teven Jenkins 3 Oklahoma State Sr. Topeka, Kan. OL Samuel Cosmi 2^ Texas Jr. Humble, Texas OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech Jr. Frisco, Texas PK Gabe Brkic 2 Oklahoma So. Chardon, Ohio KR/PR Joshua Youngblood 1 Kansas State So. Tampa, Fla. DEFENSE Pos. Player School Class Hometown DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State Sr. Jacksonville, Fla. DL Wyatt Hubert 1 Kansas State Jr. Topeka, Kan. DL Ronnie Perkins 2 Oklahoma Jr. St. Louis, Mo. DL Eli Howard 2 Texas Tech Sr. San Angelo, Texas DL Darius Stills West Virginia Sr. Fairmont, W.Va. LB Terrel Bernard 2 Baylor Jr. La Porte, Texas LB Garret Wallow TCU Sr. New Orleans, La. LB Joseph Ossai 3 Texas Jr. Conroe, Texas DB Greg Eisworth 1 Iowa State Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas DB Kolby Harvell-Peel 1 Oklahoma State Jr. College Station, Texas DB Trevon Moehrig 1 TCU Jr. Spring Branch, Texas DB DShawn Jamison Texas Jr. Houston, Texas DB Caden Sterns Texas Jr. Cibolo, Texas P Austin McNamara 1 Texas Tech So. Gilbert, Ariz.

1 – First Team selection in 2019.

2 – Second Team selection in 2019.

3 – Honorable Mention in 2019

^ – Unanimous Preseason Team selection



Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.