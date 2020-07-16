Preseason All-Big 12 Honors for Sooners and Cowboys

A total of ten players from teams in the state of Oklahoma were honored in the Big 12 Conference’s preseason all-conference team and individual awards.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler is the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

The Sooners five players make the preseason All-Big 12 team, while four Cowboys are on the squad.

The preseason picks were chosen by media representatives that cover the league.

Here is the complete list of the preseason Big 12 honors:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, Jr., 
Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.
2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
OFFENSE
Pos.PlayerSchoolClassHometown
QBSam Ehlinger 3TexasSr.Austin, Texas
RBPooka Williams Jr. 1KansasJr.New Orleans, La.
RBChuba Hubbard 1^Oklahoma StateJr.Sherwood Park, Alberta
FBNick Lenners 1Kansas StateJr.Lincoln, Neb.
WRAndrew Parchment 3KansasSr.Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
WRCharleston RamboOklahomaJr.Cedar Hill, Texas
WRTylan Wallace 2^Oklahoma StateSr.Fort Worth, Texas
TECharlie Kolar 1Iowa State    Jr.Norman, Okla.
OLCreed Humphrey 1^OklahomaJr.Shawnee, Okla.
OLAdrian Ealy 2OklahomaJr.Gonzales, La.
OLTeven Jenkins 3Oklahoma StateSr.Topeka, Kan.
OLSamuel Cosmi 2^TexasJr.Humble, Texas
OLJack AndersonTexas TechJr.Frisco, Texas
PKGabe Brkic 2OklahomaSo.Chardon, Ohio
KR/PRJoshua Youngblood 1Kansas StateSo.Tampa, Fla.
DEFENSE
Pos.PlayerSchoolClassHometown
DLJaQuan BaileyIowa StateSr.    Jacksonville, Fla.
DLWyatt Hubert 1Kansas StateJr.Topeka, Kan.
DLRonnie Perkins 2OklahomaJr.St. Louis, Mo.
DLEli Howard 2Texas TechSr.San Angelo, Texas
DLDarius StillsWest VirginiaSr.Fairmont, W.Va.
LBTerrel Bernard 2BaylorJr.La Porte, Texas
LBGarret WallowTCUSr.New Orleans, La.
LBJoseph Ossai 3TexasJr.Conroe, Texas
DBGreg Eisworth    Iowa StateSr.Grand Prairie, Texas
DBKolby Harvell-Peel 1Oklahoma StateJr.College Station, Texas
DBTrevon Moehrig 1 TCUJr.Spring Branch, Texas
DBDShawn JamisonTexasJr.Houston, Texas
DBCaden SternsTexasJr.Cibolo, Texas
PAustin McNamara 1Texas TechSo.Gilbert, Ariz.

1 – First Team selection in 2019.
2 – Second Team selection in 2019.
3 – Honorable Mention in 2019 
^ – Unanimous Preseason Team selection

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

