The second class of the Putnam City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame was inducted on Friday night in Oklahoma City, with 12 new members officially making up the class of 2020.

Four inductees from each school were part of the class.

Representing Putnam City High School were Bob Hoffman, Randy Helms, Joe Aska, and Pat Ryan.

For Putnam City West it was Rickey Brady, Jeff Salazar, Danielle Gant, and Scott Burger.

For Putnam City North it was Bill Robertson, Deji Karim, Andrea Guziec and Amy Lee.