Quick Trip to Memphis Ends in Loss for Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder wasn’t able to fly to Memphis to play the Grizzlies until game day, and seemed to run out of gas in the fourth quarter as Memphis beat OKC 122-113 on Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Thunder trailed by one at halftime and after three quarters, but Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter, building a 15-point lead at one point.

The Thunder committed 18 turnovers, and the Grizzlies shot 51 percent from the field.

OKC kept it close with 19 made three-pointers, with Mike Muscala making a team high five three’s and finishing with 21 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the lineup after missing four games with a sprained knee and led the Thunder with 22 points.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 18 points.

Theo Maledon scored 14 points and made four three-pointers, Luguentz Dort had 11 points and Isaiah Roby 10.

The Grizzlies had three players score at least 20 points.

Grayson Allen and Jonas Valunciunias had 22 points each and Kyle Anderson 20.

Al Horford did not play for the Thunder as he was rested.

OKC drops to 11-17 on the season and continue their three-game road trip when they visit Milwaukee Friday night at 7:00 pm.