The Atlanta Hawks shot 60 percent from the field and went on a 27-7 run in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-132 on Wednesday night in downtown OKC.

Former OU star Trae Young had 33 points to lead the Hawks and handed out 11 assists.

He was also 10-for-11 at the free throw line, were Atlanta had a substantial edge on the Thunder, going 26-for-33, compared to OKC’s 11-for-16.

The game had 15 ties and 16 lead changes, with the Hawks getting the last lead change late in the third quarter and eventually building their lead to 15 in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder had four players score in double figure, led by 36 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jalen Williams had 24 points, with Josh Giddey adding 16 points and Luguentz Dort 12.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field but were outrebounded 46-37.

The Thunder fall to 23-25 on the season, and will continue their three-game homestand Friday when they host Cleveland at 7:00 pm.