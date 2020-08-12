Report: Big 12 moving forward with college football season

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Big 12 conference’s presidents will allow the league to move forward toward a fall 2020 season, according to a report from Soonerscoop.com.
Soonerscoop.com also reported that the Big 12 will release a revised schedule after approval from the league’s athletic directors.
This news comes after the PAC-12 and Big Ten conferences announced they’re postponing football until spring of 2021.
