Report: Eddie Sutton Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

The Tulsa World reported Friday former Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Eddie Sutton has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The official announcement will come Saturday at 11:00 am.

This is the seventh year Sutton has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

Sutton won 806 games during his coaching career, taking four teams to the NCAA Tournament at Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

He took three teams to the Final Four, two of those at OSU in 1995 and 2004.

Sutton coached 16 seasons at OSU and took the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament 13 times.