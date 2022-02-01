NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A star quarterback who became a household name among Sooner fans is leaving the University of Oklahoma, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, ESPN released a report stating that quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to USC, following in the footsteps of former OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams told ESPN. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team.”

Last month, Williams announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal but was keeping the possibility open to return to the Sooners next season.

Williams started seven games for OU last season and finished the season with 1,912 passing yards, 442 rushing yards, and 27 touchdowns.