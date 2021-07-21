Report: Oklahoma and Texas Reach Out to SEC About Joining Conference

The Houston Chronicle on Wednesday reported both Oklahoma and Texas have reached out to the Southeastern Conference about joining the league.

The report said an announcement could come within a couple of weeks.

The SEC would have to approve the addition of the Sooners and Longhorns with a vote from the current members, with any additional schools needing at least 75% of the votes to receive an invitation.

Oklahoma so far has not responded to requests for a statement, while a spokesman for Texas said they would respond to rumors and speculation.

The SEC has 14 members, including former Big 12 schools Missouri and Texas A&M.