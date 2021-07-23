Report: Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 for SEC

Oklahoma University, a founding member of the Big 12, is leaving the conference for the Southeastern Conference along with Texas. That per a report from Chip Brown of Horns247. A report later confirmed by KFOR’s Dylan Buckingham.
The Sooners are expected to officially tell the Big 12 that they do not want to renew the grant of rights which run through the 2024-25 school year.
The news came as a shock to the other eight teams in the Big 12. Those schools held a video call Thursday that didn’t include OU or Texas.
Sources told Dylan Buckingham that OSU is keeping all options on the table going forward as they try to figure out their next move conference wise. OSU’s new president Dr. Kayse Shrum took to twitter to release a statement on Oklahoma’s intentions.