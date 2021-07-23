Report: Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 for SEC

Oklahoma University, a founding member of the Big 12, is leaving the conference for the Southeastern Conference along with Texas. That per a report from Chip Brown of Horns247. A report later confirmed by KFOR’s Dylan Buckingham.

Can confirm the reports that the #Sooners will officially inform the Big 12 of their plan not to renew the grant of rights. — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) July 23, 2021

The Sooners are expected to officially tell the Big 12 that they do not want to renew the grant of rights which run through the 2024-25 school year.

The news came as a shock to the other eight teams in the Big 12. Those schools held a video call Thursday that didn’t include OU or Texas.

Sources told Dylan Buckingham that OSU is keeping all options on the table going forward as they try to figure out their next move conference wise. OSU’s new president Dr. Kayse Shrum took to twitter to release a statement on Oklahoma’s intentions.

We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications for our state. We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust. — Dr. Kayse Shrum (@drshrum) July 23, 2021