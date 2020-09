CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Head coach Billy Donovan # of the Oklahoma City Thunder yells to his players during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Multiple reports out Tuesday indicate the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal with former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan to become their next head coach.

The Bulls were just 22-43 last season and fired head coach Jim Boylen in August.

Donovan was the Thunder coach for five seasons, leading them to the playoffs all five years, including the 2016 Western Conference Finals.

On September 8, he and the Thunder mutually agreed to part ways.