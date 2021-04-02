Reports: Porter Moser to Be Named New OU Men’s Basketball Coach

SOUTH BEND, IN – DECEMBER 13: Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola (Il) Ramblers is seen during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on December 13, 2015 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Loyola-Chicago 81-61. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Multiple reports are out Friday Oklahoma has agreed to a contract with Porter Moser to become the next OU men’s basketball coach.

Moser is the head coach at Loyola-Chicago, where he led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this season.

He’s coached at Loyola for 10 seasons, and has also been the head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock and Illinois State.

Moser is 52 and a native of the Chicago area, and played college basketball at Creighton, where he graduated in 1990.

Moser has also been an assistant at four other schools, including two stints with Texas A&M.

Oklahoma has not made an official announcement yet on the hiring of Moser.