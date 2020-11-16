Reports: Thunder Trading Chris Paul to Phoenix

Multiple reports out Monday indicated the Oklahoma City Thunder will trade Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, and Jalen Lecque and a first round draft pick in 2022.

The Thunder have been expected to trade Paul ever since he came to OKC in the summer of 2019.

There has been no official word on the trade, and there will not be anything official until after the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Rubio and Oubre are the key players in the deal for the Thunder.

Rubio averaged 13.0 points and 8.8 assists last season for the Suns, while Oubre, a former Kansas star, averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds a game last year.

Rubio is 30 years old and has played nine seasons in the NBA. Last season was his first with the Suns.

Oubre is 24 and has played six seasons in the NBA, the last two with Phoenix.