Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley met the media Tuesday and had some interesting things to say about his 4-0 Sooners and the 16-13 win over West Virginia last Saturday.

Riley continued to insist the team is close to becoming the kind of team he expects them to be, and actually enjoyed the tight win over the Mountaineers.

He also addressed the boos directed at quarterback Spencer Rattler, and the chants of “we want Caleb,” calling for backup quarterback Caleb Williams.