Riley’s Sooners NFL Draft Ready

On the eve of the NFL Draft OU head coach Lincoln Riley met the media to break down a bevy of his Sooners. One of the first names to come up was CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb is expected to be a top 15 pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft. The Sooner has garnered the nickname CeeDee YAC for the yards after catch aspect of his game. In some mock drafts, Lamb is the first receiver drafted.

Lincoln Riley said of his arrival that spring of his freshman season, “It was pretty clear it was only a matter of time before he took that position over.”

Kenneth Murray is another interesting prospect for the Sooners. Riley said of his star linebacker that he put a plan into action during his junior season. Had he left before, Riley thinks he would’ve likely been selected, but not getting near the hype he did this draft process.

Here's Lincoln Riley on the growth of Kenneth Murray (@KennethMurray) — "the guy went from being, in my opinion, a solid college linebacker to one of the elite linebackers in the country in just a manner of months" #Sooners pic.twitter.com/VZEmc4QCVN — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) April 22, 2020

Beyond that though, the most interesting prospect Riley has is quarterback Jalen Hurts. A quarterback run in the draft always takes place. Does that mean Hurts will cash in and find himself selected on night one? That remains to be seen. However, his former head coach thinks he’s headed in the right direction.

Here's Lincoln Riley on the growth he saw from Jalen Hurts in his one season with the #Sooners & what he thinks about his future in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/crN8fONbRF — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) April 22, 2020

The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday night.