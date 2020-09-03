Rockets Edge Thunder in Game 7 to Eliminate OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t get a final shot off on as time ran out and lost to the Houston Rockets 104-102 in Game 7 of their first round NBA Playoffs series on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

The game was very close all the way, with neither team leading by more than eight points and with 13 ties and 15 lead changes.

It got crazy in the final couple of minutes.

Houston led 101-99 when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a three-pointer with 1:42 to play give OKC a 102-101 lead.

P.J. Tucker immediately answered with a floater to give the Rockets the lead, 103-102.

After Dennis Schroder missed a three-pointer, the Rockets turned the ball over when Steven Adams got a steal on Eric Gordon, but Chris Paul missed a short jumper with 44 seconds left.

Former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook missed a running layup with 28 seconds to play, and the Thunder had a chance to win the game.

With four seconds to play, Luguentz Dort had his shot blocked by former OKC guard James Harden.

Dort got the ball back and tried to knock it off Harden out of bounds, but it didn’t touch Harden and it was Houston ball with 2.7 seconds left.

The Thunder only had two team fouls, so they had to quickly foul twice, sending Robert Covington to the free throw line with 1.4 seconds left.

Covington hit one of two shots and to make it 104-102.

The Thunder then had the ball to inbound, but Harden was called for an away from the ball foul and it give the Thunder one free throw and the ball.

Danilo Gallinari missed the free throw, and it came down to OKC’s final inbounds play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inbounded the ball and couldn’t find a three-point shooter, so tried to pass to Steven Adams, and the ball got knocked away as time expired, giving Houston the win and the 4-3 series win.

The Thunder outshot the Rockets from the field, 46 percent to 40 percent.

OKC also outrebounded the Rockets 46-44, but had 21 turnovers, which were costly in the end.

Dort led the Thunder with 30 points, breaking Harden’s Thunder rookie playoff scoring record.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Paul had a triple-double, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to do that in Game 7, with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points as well, with Dennis Schroder scoring 12 points, but making just 5 of 17 from the field.

Steven Adams added 10 points.

Danilo Gallinari scored just four points.

Robert Covington and Eric Gordon tied for Houston scoring honors with 21 points, and Russell Westbrook had 20 points.

The Thunder have lost in the first round of the playoffs four straight years, and since they led Golden State three games to one in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, OKC is 7-19 in playoff games and 0-5 in playoff series.