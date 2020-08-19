Rockets Roll Past Thunder in Playoff Opener

The Houston Rockets went on a 12-0 run spanning the first and second quarters, building a 17-point lead and were in command the rest of the way in a 123-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their first round NBA Playoffs series on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.

Houston hit 20 three-pointers and shot 48 percent overall from the field, and held OKC to 44 percent field goal shooting and after building their big lead early in the second quarter were never truly threatened.

A pair of former Thunder stars led the Rockets, with James Harden scoring 37 points and making six three-pointers, while Jeff Green scored 22 points.

Another former Thunder player, Russell Westbrook, did not play because of a strained quadriceps muscle and there is no timetable for his return according to Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 29 points, while Chris Paul nearly had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Steven Adams added 17 points and 12 rebounds and was the only other Thunder player in double figure scoring.

The Thunder have now lost 13 straight playoff games away from home, and have lost 16 of their last 20 playoff games overall.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday at 2:30 pm.