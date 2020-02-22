Rocky Road No More, Thunder Snap Slide vs. Denver

The Thunder entered their contest with Denver having lost seven straight to the Nuggets. That’s the longest active losing streak OKC had against a single team.

In the first half, it got off to a slow start for both teams who were coming off of the all-star break. The Thunder did go on a 12-0 run though to close out the first thanks to a Dennis Schroder three. He was one of seven Thunder players in double figures. He had 11, OKC was up ten.

Right before the half, Chris Paul hit a tough runner plus the foul. We went to the half tied at 48.

In the third, Jerami Grant, who made his first return to OKC hit a layup. It was his only bucket of the game.

But in the third, Schroder hurt his ankle and left the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came in and didn’t disappoint hitting a couple of tough layup. He finished with 11, nine and nine. OKC was up one after three.

In the fourth, Denver wouldn’t go away. Nikola Jokic hit a tough dunk inside. He had a game high 32 on just three missed shots (12-15 from the field).

But OKC wouldn’t be denied. Danilo Gallinari hit a tough runner plus a foul. He had 15 on a tough shooting night. OKC was up eight.

Then Chris Paul missed a shot, but followed it, then hit a runner. CP3 led OKC with 29 points shooting 11 of 17 from the field and four of six from distance.

The game was put on ice when Steven Adams closed the contest with a wide open slam. Adams had 19 points and 16 boards. OKC snapped their seven game slide against Denver 113-101. That despite Denver shooting a better percentage from the field.

Next up for OKC, they play host to the Spurs on Sunday.