Roster Changes for Sooners and Cowboys as Bowl Games Loom

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s football teams both had some personnel changes on Monday, with bowl games coming up next week.

OU defensive back Tre Brown announced he will enter his name in the NFL Draft and will not play in the Cotton Bowl next Wednesday against Florida.

OU running back T.J. Pledger has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Pledger rushed for 451 yards and five touchdowns this season, but saw his carries diminish with the return of Rhamondre Stevenson from suspension in mid-season.

Oklahoma State had Cowboy back Jelani Woods enter his name in the transfer portal.

Woods was a three-time honorable mention All-Big 12 pick. He had 8 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

OSU picked up a player on Monday as Miami, Ohio, center Danny Godlevske announced he will transfer to the Cowboys as a graduate transfer.

The Cowboys will face Miami, Florida in the Cheez-It Bowl next Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.