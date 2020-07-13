Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR 6pm News Live

Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Tex. – Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Westbrook made the announcement on his Twitter page on Monday.

“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando. I am currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously! Be safe. Mask up! #whynot.”

Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets this same time last year.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter