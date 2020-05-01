Sam Presti Gives Update on Thunder, Donovan, and Future

With the NBA season in limbo, Thunder GM Sam Presti met the media on a video conference to update what’s happening with the Thunder.

Presti hit on a variety of topics. Like the future of head coach Billy Donovan. Donovan’s contract is up at the end of the season, whenever that may be. Presti wouldn’t divulge any details on that front other than to say he’s “done an excellent job” and that they will talk about the future together, “at the appropriate time.”

Presti was also quite complimentary of Chris Paul and Lu Dort’s play this season. Each has had a fantastic year for the Thunder helping the team exceed expectations.

On that front, Presti was asked what he will think about this year if the team can’t play another game. He says he won’t regret this season one bit or say what if? Presti said, “Every minute that we play is a minute toward building a legacy for the franchise.” Presti added that the comfort the NBA family has is that every team going through the pandemic is “experiecing that together.”

As for the opening of the Thunder Ion, where the team practices, the NBA has said teams in markets that are easing shelter in place restrictions can open on May 8th. Presti was hesitant to commit to that as an open date for the franchise citing a wait and see mentality with Covid.

Much like everyone else, Presti wasn’t sure if or when the season for the NBA could resume, but he was adamant that the Thunder will follow the league’s leadership through this process.