The Southeastern Conference revealed its 2024 football schedule on Wednesday, and Oklahoma now knows the dates for their conference opponents in their first year in the SEC.

The Sooners will open SEC play at home against Tennessee on September 21.

The Vols are coached by former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.

OU’s first SEC road game is September 28 at Auburn.

The Sooners will get an open date the week before facing Texas in Dallas on October 12, and they’ll also get an open date the week before hosting Alabama on November 23.

Here is OU’s complete schedule for the 2024 season:

Aug. 31 — vs. Temple (Norman)

All-time series: Tied 1-1

Note: OU won 9-6 in Norman in 1940 and lost 14-7 in 1942 in Philadelphia

Sept. 7 — vs. Houston (Norman)

All-time series: OU leads 3-1

Note: Programs last met in 2019 in Norman, a 49-31 OU victory

Sept. 14 — vs. Tulane (Norman)

All-time series: OU leads 2-0

Note: Sooners won both meetings in Norman (56-14 in 2017 and 40-35 in 2021)

Sept. 21 — vs. Tennessee (Norman)

All-time series: OU leads 3-1

Note: OU has won last three meetings, including 34-10 in 2014 in Norman and 31-24 (2OT) in 2015 in Knoxville; UT head coach Josh Heupel quarterbacked Sooners to 13-0 record and national title in 2000

Sept. 28 — at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

All-time series: OU leads 2-0

Note: Both meetings were in Sugar Bowl (40-22 in 1971 season and 35-19 in 2016 season)

Oct. 5 — Open Date

Oct. 12 — vs. Texas (Dallas)

All-time series: OU trails 63-51-5

Note: Sooners have won 11 of last 15 meetings and 17 of last 25

Oct. 19 — vs. South Carolina (Norman)

All-time series: Programs have never met

Note: USC head coach Shane Beamer was OU’s assistant head coach for offense (tight ends/H-backs) from 2018-20

Oct. 26 — at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

All-time series: OU trails 1-0

Note: Only meeting was in 1999 Independence Bowl (Ole Miss won 27-25 on game-ending field goal); OU won its next 20 games

Nov. 2 — vs. Maine (Norman)

All-time series: First meeting

Nov. 9 — at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

All-time series: OU leads 67-24-5

Note: Will mark the first meeting since MU’s final year in Big 12 (38-28 OU win in Norman in 2011); Sooners are 32-4 in series since 1970

Nov. 16 — Open Date

Nov. 23 — vs. Alabama (Norman)

All-time series: OU leads 3-2-1

Note: OU won the only two regular season meetings (37-27 in 2002 in Norman and 20-13 in 2003 in Tuscaloosa)

Nov. 30 — at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

All-time series: OU trails 2-1

Note: 2024 contest will mark the first meeting between the programs on either campus