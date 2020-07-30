SEC Decision Wipes Out Non-Conference Game for Sooners

The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced it will play only conference games this football season, and that decision is affecting Oklahoma.

The Sooners were scheduled to host Tennessee of the SEC on September 12 in Norman.

That leaves OU with two non-conference games, a home game against Missouri State on August 29, and a road game at Army September 26.

The Big 12 is still considering several schedule models, and plan to meet on Monday to discuss those.

The ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have all decided to play conference-only schedules.

In the meantime, the Big 12 also announced Thursday it has cancelled its virtual football media day scheduled for August 3.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. “

Big 12 Media Days were originally scheduled for July 20 and 21 in Arlington, Texas, then were changed to virtual only, then moved to August 3 before today’s cancellation.