Second Half Slump Sinks Cowboys at West Virginia

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team had major offensive struggles in the second half and were outscored 37-14 in the second half in a 65-47 loss at #17 West Virginia on Tuesday night in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Cowboys shot just 17 percent from the field in the second half, making 5-for-30, and were victimized by a 32-9 run by the Mountaineers spanning the two halves.

West Virginia trailed 30-20 late in the first half, then trimmed the halftime deficit to 33-28 when Jermaine Haley hit a 3-pointer in the corner to beat the halftime buzzer.

The Mountaineers then went on a 20-4 run to start the second half to take control and put the game away.

OSU senior forward Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 19 points, but he was the only OSU player in double figures.

OSU shot just 3-for-14 from three-point range and finished at 35 percent overall from the field.

West Virginia outrebounded the Cowboys 42-29 and outscored them 14-0 in second chance points.

OSU’s starting guards Jonathan Laurent, Lindy Waters and Isaac Likekele combined to shoot 3-for-17 from the field.

The Cowboys drop to 13-13 overall for the season, 3-10 in Big 12 play.

The loss ended a 3-game winning streak for OSU in Morgantown.

The Cowboys next will host Bedlam rival Oklahoma Saturday at 3:00 pm at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)