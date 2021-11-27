Second Half Surge Leads Sooners Over UCF

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team made 62 percent of their shots from the field in the second half and held off a late rally from Central Florida to beat the Knights 65-62 on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.

OU led by four at halftime, then built a 10-point lead at 54-44 with 8:23 to play before the Knights went on an 8-0 run late to trim the Sooners’ lead to one at 63-62 with 49 seconds to play.

Elijah Harkless responded with a contested jumper from the foul line to make it 65-62, and UCF missed a layup in the final seconds.

Oklahoma overcame 19 turnovers in the game, and 11 made three-pointers by UCF.

The Sooners were led by Umoja Gibson’s 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points and Jordan Goldwire 11 to join Gibson in double figures.

Oklahoma improves to 6-1 on the season.

The Sooners host Florida on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.

