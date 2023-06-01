Florida State got an early home run and added four runs in the fourth inning to beat Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings in the first round of the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday.

OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell struck out the first two Seminole hitters she faced in the first inning, then after a walk, gave up a two-run home run to Michaela Edenfield to put FSU on top 2-0.

In the third inning, Micaela Wark couldn’t handle a ground ball by Devyn Flaherty, and Jahni Kerr scored, while Kalei Harding was thrown out at home trying to add another run.

FSU got four runs in the fourth inning.

Josie Muffley laid down a bunt that scored Autumn Belviy from third base to make it 4-0.

On the next pitch, Haley Mudge belted a 3-run home run to left field to put the Seminoles up 7-0.

Florida State ended it in the sixth inning when Jahni Kerr reached on an infield single to score Amaya Ross to make it an 8-0 run-rule win.

The start of the game was delayed an hour and 20 minutes by weather.

Then in the top of the third inning, another weather delay lasted almost two hours.

After the second delay, Maxwell did not return to the circle for OSU, as Kyra Aycock took over.

Oklahoma State will play an elimination game Friday at 8:30 pm against the loser of the Utah-Washington game.

Those two teams were scheduled to play after OSU and Florida State, but after the weather delays, it was moved to Friday at noon.