Seminoles Take Game 1 of WCWS Finals Over Sooners

Florida State used a five-run fourth inning to take control, then held on to beat Oklahoma 8-4 in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Finals on Tuesday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Seminoles rocked OU starting pitcher Nicole May, getting a two-run home run from Kalei Harding in the third inning to get the first runs of the game.

Then in the fourth, Harding cracked a two-run double then former Southmoore standout Sydney Sherrill singled home two more runs to make it 6-0.

Elizabeth Mason followed with a single to score Sherrill and Florida State led 7-0.

May gave up seven hits and seven earned runs in 3 and two-thirds innings to fall to 15-2 on the season.

Oklahoma responded in the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back home runs from Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes to make it 7-2.

In the sixth inning, Mackenzie Donihoo singled in pinch-runner Rylie Boone and Mendes cut FSU’s lead to 7-4.

Florida State got an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning on a strange play.

Harding singled and Josie Muffley was held after passing third base, but Anna Shellnut got hung up between second and third, and was tagged out.

While that was happening, Muffley broke for home and was tagged before she reached the plate by OU catcher Lynnsie Elam.

Elam was called for obstruction, however, and the run scored to make it 8-4 FSU.

Oklahoma threatened in the bottom of the seventh, but when Jocelyn Alo doubled, Tiare Jennings was thrown out at home plate trying to score.

Oklahoma falls to 54-4 on the season, and will need back-to-back wins over the Seminoles to win the national championship.

The team that wins Game 1 of the WCWS finals has won 12 of the 15 finals series.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at 6:00 pm, with Game 3 if necessary on Thursday at 2:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @NCAAsoftball)

Here's Patty Gasso on the #Sooners loss in game one of the #WCWS championship series. pic.twitter.com/uvsaWawIE1 — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) June 9, 2021

Here's Nicole Mendes & Mackenzie Donihoo on what they need to do to win the next two games of the #WCWS championship series – "whenever we lose … we don't lose again" #Sooners pic.twitter.com/1nMtQqtO3K — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) June 9, 2021