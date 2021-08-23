Several Cowboys enter NFL COVID-19 safety protocol on Monday

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — CeeDee Lamb and two other Cowboys players enter the NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocol on Monday, making it five total members of the team on the list.

The team has switched to virtual meetings as a precaution.

Safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu also join defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The latter two were sent home from the stadium before Saturday’s game against Houston.

Coach Mike McCarthy says the plan is to practice before Sunday’s preseason finale against Jacksonville.

