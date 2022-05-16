There are six former college golfers from the state of Oklahoma in the field for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, but only one of them was born in Oklahoma.

Former Carl Albert and OSU golfer Talor Gooch will be competing in his third PGA Championship this week, and he’s proud of his Oklahoma roots that have produced a legacy of athletic success in multiple sports.

Former OSU golfer Viktor Hovland is in the field as well, and looking forward to getting a lot of support from Cowboy fans this week.