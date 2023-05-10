Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named first team All-NBA on Wednesday.

SGA becomes the first Thunder player to be a first team pick since Paul George in 2019.

SGA tied Luka Doncic for the most votes received by a guard, and got the most first place votes, named on 63 of the 100 ballots.

Only three of the 100 did not have him on at least one of the three All-NBA teams.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s honor makes it nine times a Thunder player has been named first team All-NBA, and the 18th time an OKC player has been on one of the All-NBA teams.

Gilgeous-Alexander appeared in 68 games (all starts) during the 2022-23 season and led the Thunder with 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.65 steals in 35.5 minutes per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field. His scoring and steals each ranked fourth in the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the fourth Thunder player to earn First Team All-NBA honors and the fifth Thunder player to be named to an All-NBA team overall.

By Brian Brinkley