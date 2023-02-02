OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named as a Western Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star Game on Thursday night.

SGA will be making his first All-Star Game appearance in his fifth NBA season.

He’s averaging over 30.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds a game this year for the Thunder.

He’s the first Thunder player to be named to the All-Star Game since Chris Paul in 2020.

SGA is the fifth Thunder player to make an All-Star roster, joining Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul.

The All-Star Game is Sunday, February 19th at 7:00 pm in Salt Lake City, Utah.