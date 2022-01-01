Short-Handed Sooners Hold Off Wildcats in Big 12 Opener

Playing without three contributing players, Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team survived a late rally from Kansas State to beat the Wildcats 71-69 in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Elijah Harkless hit a tough off balance jumper in the left corner with 35 seconds left to break a 65-65 tie and give OU the lead for good.

Harkless led the Sooners with 21 points, and was one of five players in double figure scoring.

Oklahoma was playing without Tanner and Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes, all out on the COVID-19 list.

OU led by as many as 15 points in the first half, and were up 33-22 at halftime.

Kansas State slowly chipped away at the Sooner lead in the second half, eventually tying the game at 65 with 1:03 to play.

Both teams made 10 three-pointers, with K-State outshooting OU overall from the field, 42 percent to 40 percent.

Harkless made four three-pointers, as did Umoja Gibson, who finished with 19 points.

Jordan Goldwire added 11 points, while Jalen Hill and C.J. Noland had 10 points each.

The Sooners improved to 11-2 overall and will play top-ranked Baylor next on Tuesday night at 6:00 in Waco, Texas.