Short-Handed Thunder Lose Close One to Minnesota

In a game that featured 12 ties and 19 lead changes, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell short in a 106-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

De’Angelo Russell hit a three-pointer with two seconds left to give Minnesota the 106-103 lead.

The Thunder had a chance to tie it and force overtime, but Hamidou Diallo missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Al Horford had tied the game at 103 with a three-pointer with 25 seconds left.

Horford led all scorers with 26 points and added 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Thunder got a steal on the ensuing Timberwolves possession, but Diallo airballed a shot in the lane and the ball went out of bounds to Minnesota.

Neither team led by double digits, with OKC leading 55-51 at halftime.

The Timberwolves went on a 15-4 run to end the third quarter to lead 85-76 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder were never able to regain the lead, but tied it at 92 midway through the quarter and again on Horford’s three-pointer.

Diallo had 16 points and 10 assists for his first career points/assists double-double.

Mike Muscala added 13 points, Darius Bazley 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Isaiah Roby had 11 points.

OKC outshot the Timberwolves 46 percent to 44 percent from the field and outrebounded them 44-43.

The Thunder only had eight players available, with Theo Maledon out due to COVID-19 protocols, and both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort out due to injuries.

The Thunder fall to 9-12 on the season, and will host Minnesota again on Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

The Timberwolves came in tied for the worst record in the NBA and had only one road win the entire season.