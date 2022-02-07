The Oklahoma City Thunder trailed most of the game, made a late run, but fell short in a 110-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

OKC was playing without five players out with injury.

The Thunder led by three points after one quarter, then Golden State outscored OKC by 13 points in the second quarter and never trailed again, leading by as many as 16.

Thunder went on an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to five, but the Warriors got clinching 3-pointers from Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to win it.

Luguentz Dort led OKC with 26 points, playing with a transparent mask to protect a nasal fracture.

Darius Bazley added 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Josh Giddey had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Kenrich Williams scoring 12 and Tre Mann 11 points.

The Warriors hit 50 percent from the field and made 15 three-pointers.

The Thunder have lost 9 of their last 12 games and fell to 17-36 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game homestand by hosting Toronto Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.