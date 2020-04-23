Silver Star Nation: April 22

Less than 24 hours until the NFL Draft, final preparations from teams are underway. It might be the perfect spot for Dallas to draft a defensive presence.

Dallas has lost four starters from last years defensive unit. More than 2,000 combined snaps worth of experience. Jeff Heath, Robert Quinn, Maliek Collins and Byron Jones all gone.

So what will Dallas do at 17? Kenneth Murray is getting some buzz at that spot. However, Dallas truly needs to find a safety.

Mike Spagnola of the Dallas Cowboys breaks down what the Draft means for Dallas and what their future plans are.