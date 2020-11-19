Babe: Cowboys could win the division

Say what??? The 2 and 7 Dallas Cowboys could still win the NFC East according to Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg.

Although the team sits in the cellar of the division at this point in the 2020 NFL season, nobody else in the NFC East is having a good year either. It is entirely possible the division winner could have a losing record.

The Dallas Cowboys are the only team whose remaining schedule prevents them from playing more than one team with a winning record. It’s definitely 2020….here’s Babe…..