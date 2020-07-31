Babe: No ordinary training camp

Tuesday was the official opening day for the NFL training camps, but unlike previous years, the COVID19 pandemic has resulted in big changes for the Dallas Cowboys.

The entire NFL preseason has been cancelled, and training camps will not have any fans in attendance. Teams are testing players and coaches daily, and practices won’t start until August.

Former Quarterback and Cowboys broadcaster Babe Laufenberg would normally be in Oxnard, California for camp. But this year the Dallas Cowboys are holding camp at their team facility in Frisco, Texas.

Babe is in California….but not Oxnard….he looks at the crazy camp situation ….

The schedule for training camp includes COVID19 testing all this week, with player physicals the weekend of August 1st and 2nd for those who test negative. Workouts will be held August 3rd – 11th.

August 12th and 13th will feature light practices with helmets and shorts followed by helmets and shells on August 14th and 16th.

Full padded practices will be held August 17th through the end of camp on September 6th. Every fourth day will be an off day for the team.