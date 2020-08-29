Cowboys Awuzie set to return soon

Dallas Cowboys corner Chidobe Awuzie ….or “Cheeto” as the players call him, is making progress in his recovery from a lingering ankle injury.

That’s the word that came when the team’s new Defensive Backs Coach Maurice Linguist spoke to reporters Saturday morning from the team’s training facilities at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Linguist said Awuzie is in great spirits and attends the team meetings and practices. He said Awuzie is almost back to playing shape. In the meantime the coach says Trevon Diggs has really stepped up to the plate while covering for the injured Awuzie. He said Diggs is getting a lot more time on the practice field and is showing some great stuff.

Coach Linguist also talked about Anthony Brown and his progress in camp so far. He said he’s really impressed with the knowledge of the game that Brown brings into camp every day.

The Cowboys have a televised inter squad scrimmage game scheduled for Sunday evening.