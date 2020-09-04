Cowboys: Calm before the storm

Things were quiet around the Cowboys training facilities on Friday….very quiet…but with the NFL “cut-down” day on Saturday…it was definitely the calm before the storm.

On Saturday the Cowboys, along the rest of the teams in the National Football League, must reduce their team from the 80-player training camp squad to a 53-player roster, and a 16-player practice team.

The Cowboys got a jump on the deadline by releasing eight players earlier in the week, the most notable being veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The team also released their 4th string quarterback, a rookie tight end, wide receiver Devin Smith, and two players who were on the inured/unable to perform list.

The deadline for all teams to make their final roster reductions is 3 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Saturday. Silver Star Nation will have the full list of cuts once they are announced.