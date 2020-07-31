Cowboys COVID-19 precautions

The Dallas Cowboys are taking extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of their players, coaches and other football staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys communications team shared a series of photos with the news media on Friday afternoon, showing how many areas of “The Star” in Frisco have been modified for the 2020 NFL training camp period.

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

31 July 2020: Views of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The photos show how players will receive temperature checks upon arriving at the team facilities. Locker rooms have been divided and have see-through shields between players. In the Ford Center, the team meetings and meetings for the various squads will be held in wide-open spaces with players seated rows apart from each other.

Training facilities also have new protocols and there have been modifications to the training rooms and equipment to ensure social distancing.

A modified training camp schedule began on Tuesday and will continue through September 6th.