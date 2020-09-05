Cowboys make cuts, reach final roster

Saturday marked a day in the National Football League were many football dreams die and others find new homes.

The league’s teams had until 3 p.m. CDT to make their final cuts in order to reach the league mandated 53-man roster. That number doesn’t include the additional 16 players who are designated to the practice squad.

The Dallas Cowboys got a head start on their roster reduction early in the week by releasing such notables as safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, wide receiver Devin Smith and six other players including fourth string quarterback Clayton Thorson.

During the rest of the week and on Saturday the team added additional players to the cut list in order to reach the magic number. Included in those cuts are:

Clayton Thorson, QB

Darius Anderson, RB

Sewo Olonilua, FB

Devin Smith, WR

Jon’Vea Johnson, WR

Tevin Jones, WR

Cole Hikutini, TE

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE

Pace Murphy, OT

Isaac Alarcón, OT

Cody Wichmann, G

Adam Redmond, C/G

Marcus Henry, C

Justin Hamilton, DT

Joe Jackson, DE

Ron’Dell Carter, DE

LaDarius Hamilton, DE

Francis Bernard, LB

Chris Westry, CB

Saivion Smith, CB

Deante Burton, CB

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S

Luther Kirk, S

CJ Goodwin, CB

Justin March, LB

Aaron Parker, WR

Mitch Hyatt, OT (waived/injured)

Wyatt Miller, OT (waived/injured)

Some of the notable players on the cuts list could wind up back on the team once the list of players opening the year on injured reserve is announced. Among those likely to return are LB Justin March and CB C.J. Goodwin.

The Cowboys open their regular season a week from Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams brand new stadium. The Rams, and the Los Angeles Chargers who share the new facility, have already announced there will be no fans in the stands this season.

The Cowboys home opener at AT&T Stadium will be the following Sunday, September 20th, against the Atlanta Falcons. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously stated that he will have a limited number of fans in the stands this season.