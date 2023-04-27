The Dallas Cowboys select Michigan DT Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft (Photo courtesy AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their selection with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Mazi Smith, a defensive tackle from Michigan.

Selecting Smith with their first-round pick fills a major need for the Dallas defense, adds another weapon for Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, and gives the Cowboys a big-bodied run-stopper in the middle of their already dangerous defensive front.

Smith is 6 feet-3 inches tall and weighs 323 pounds, with remarkable quickness for his massive build. During his senior season at Michigan, Smith amassed 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a deflected pass. He was never penalized during his collegiate career.

At Michigan, his teammates referred to him as “Gorilla”, something his playing style will reflect.

While his college stats won’t jump off the page, his raw power and physical nature of play immediately boost the Cowboys’ defense, who despite their incredible 2022 season were sub-par at stopping the opposing team’s running game.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was full of twists and turns, with nine teams trading picks before the Cowboys made their selection with the 26th overall pick.

A list of each draft pick before the Cowboys made their selection in what proved to be a surprising and frenzied first round of the 2023 NFL Draft can be found below:

1 — Carolina Panthers select QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

(Alabama) 2 — Houston Texans select QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) 3 — Houston Texans select EDGE Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama)

(Alabama) 4 — Indianapolis Colts select QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)

(Florida) 5 — Seattle Seahawks select CB Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

(Illinois) 6 — Arizona Cardinals select OT Paris Johnson, Jr. (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) 7 — Las Vegas Raiders select EDGE Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)

(Texas Tech) 8 — Atlanta Falcons select RB Bijan Robinson (Texas)

(Texas) 9 — Philadelphia Eagles select DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

(Georgia) 10 — Chicago Bears select OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee)

(Tennessee) 11 — Tennessee Titans select OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

(Northwestern) 12 — Detroit Lions select RB Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)

(Alabama) 13 — Green Bay Packers select DE Lukas Van Nes s (Iowa)

s (Iowa) 14 — Pittsburg Steelers select OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)

(Georgia) 15 — New York Jets select LB Will McDonald IV (Iowa State)

(Iowa State) 16 — Washington Commanders select CB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)

(Mississippi State) 17 — New England Patriots select CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

(Oregon) 18 — Detroit Lions select LB Jack Campbel l (Iowa)

l (Iowa) 19 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers select DT Calijah Kancey (Pitt)

(Pitt) 20 — Seattle Seahawks select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) 21 — Los Angeles Chargers select WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)

(TCU) 22 — Baltimore Ravens select WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)

(Boston College) 23 — Minnesota Vikings select WR Jordan Addison (USC)

(USC) 24 — New York Giants select CB Deonte Banks (Maryland)

(Maryland) 25 — Buffalo Bills select TE Dalton Kincaid (Utah)