Hall of Fame awaits Jimmy Johnson

DALLAS TX (AP) – As Jimmy Johnson looks back on the rocky relationship that abruptly ended his championship run with the Dallas Cowboys, he can laugh now. He’s heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the emotions are more complicated. A power struggle between the two resulted in Johnson’s departure in 1994 after the Cowboys won consecutive NFL titles. Last week, an unusually introspective Jones accepted responsibility, saying he has never known why he messed up the relationship.

Johnson will enter the hall during festivities over the weekend of August 7th-8th. The induction ceremony was postponed last year because of the pandemic.